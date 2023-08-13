Juventus and Atalanta drew 0-0 in Cesena in the last of the two teams’ summer friendlies before the start of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. The match offered chances especially in the first half, with a Juventus at times aggressive and capable to raise the pressure. In the second half, the substitutions revolutionized the two formations and the quality of the game dropped. Juve and Atalanta are now focusing on transfer market operations, as highlighted by the news of these hours. Juve, after the sales of Rovella and Pellegrini, could concentrate on a move in midfield: the latest suggestion is linked to Diarra from Strasbourg. Atalanta is approached to negotiations for the sale of Zapata to Rome. On the Naples radar, however, Koipmeiners.