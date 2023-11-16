Allegri invited the club to “make the right assessments, because the team is doing very well”, suggesting that second-tier players may be enough

Giovanni Albanese

There is a thin line that separates the need to make a transfer in January and the risk of once again calling into question the balance achieved by the team at Juventus. In his latest utterances Allegri didn't go around the issue too much: "There are seven games left and we need to stay focused on the pitch. The club will take care of monitoring the market but we will have to be good at making the right assessments, because the team is doing very well, it has reached a balance and we must not disrespect it." The repair market is always very complex and is based on different logics than the summer one: there is little time to introduce new players, and it is never so obvious that they will settle in immediately.

MIDFIELD SOLUTION — After the suspensions of Fagioli and Pogba, Juve should do something especially in midfield, even if they cannot spend too much. In recent weeks, the management has been looking for players who could be right for them, but they have to deal with different specific situations: Hojbjerg is an idea for the future but Tottenham might only be willing to talk about it from next summer, De Paul at the moment doesn't want to leave Aletico Madrid and Udinese could retain Samardzic in their bid for salvation. The Phillips hypothesis could find more support due to the loan which would not commit the club in the future, but it is a player who would arrive with first-line status despite not knowing Serie A and the operation would also have a significant cost lost.

ALTERNATIVE — Allegri in the meantime is focusing on McKennie as a midfielder, Nicolussi Caviglia himself will have other possibilities between now and the end of the year and above all when Juve also begins their journey in the Italian Cup, in which he has ambitions of success. The evaluations of who is already in the squad – and above all the performance on the pitch – could lead the coach and management to review their choices in the transfer market. You could decide not to take any top midfielders, but only a few low-profile players to lengthen the squad and have valid alternatives in the event of rotations. At that point, it could become a priority to take a deputy Weah, or alternatively an offensive wildcard who can play multiple roles without affecting the accounts too much. Bernardeschi's candidacy (low cost return) in this sense would be to be taken into consideration at the end of the transfer market.