Juve pushes for Denis Zakaria’s arrival immediately. On the negotiating table with Borussia Moenchengladbach for the 25-year-old Swiss midfielder expiring with the Germans, Juve would have put a figure of around 5 million plus 2 bonuses. For Zakaria, who in any case was already in the sights as a free agent for the summer, a four and a half year contract is ready.

The immediate arrival of Zakaria could only materialize in the event of the immediate exit of one of the Juventus midfielders in a possible departure. Having acknowledged the difficulties in finding a new satisfactory destination for Ramsey and Arthur, the interest in Rodrigo Bentancur by Tottenham, already in talks with Juventus for Dejan Kulusevski, has made its way in the last hours.