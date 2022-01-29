Offer to Borussia Moenchengladbach for the immediate arrival of the expiring Swiss midfielder. To give him the place would be the exit of the Uruguayan for the Spurs
Juve pushes for Denis Zakaria’s arrival immediately. On the negotiating table with Borussia Moenchengladbach for the 25-year-old Swiss midfielder expiring with the Germans, Juve would have put a figure of around 5 million plus 2 bonuses. For Zakaria, who in any case was already in the sights as a free agent for the summer, a four and a half year contract is ready.
The immediate arrival of Zakaria could only materialize in the event of the immediate exit of one of the Juventus midfielders in a possible departure. Having acknowledged the difficulties in finding a new satisfactory destination for Ramsey and Arthur, the interest in Rodrigo Bentancur by Tottenham, already in talks with Juventus for Dejan Kulusevski, has made its way in the last hours.
January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 13:04)
