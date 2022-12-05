Juve, for the prosecutors “executives fully aware of the problems”

New ones emerge details of the investigation which overwhelmed the management of the Juventus and for which the power of attorney he asked 13 indictments of the club’s top managers White blackthe former president Andrea Lambs ahead. The new managing director also appears in the register of suspects – we read in the Corriere della Sera Maurice Arrivabene. “There they have become so expert at doing tricks”, he says into the phone the ad, speaking of the Juve finance area. Phrases “enlightening», according to the prosecutors who coordinate the investigation into the Juventus accounts. Therefore, there was not only the brand of the former sporting director Fabio Paratici behind the abuse of capital gains: “It was a business decision overall, imposed and shared by the top management», write i magistrates, in the request for measures (rejected by the investigating judge at the end of October, due to lack of precautionary requirements). “It’s not that Paratici he woke up in the morning and said: today I want to make a nice capital gain!he snapped.

Juve, the corrective maneuvers to shore up the accounts. A constant

Everyone knew – underlines the Public Prosecutor’s Office – starting – continues the Corriere – from the Juventus president: “The”corrective maneuvers” in question, however, are “illicit maneuvers” e Lambs he is fully aware of this”. The financial statements of the club also reached John’s ear Elkann (not investigated), with whom Agnelli he spoke on the phone: “The majority shareholder – comment the prosecutors – in the persons of the legal representative Elkann or the senior executives interested from time to time, appears fully a knowledge of the problematic financial of Juventus and, above all, corrective maneuvers. According to the investigators, the capital gains were knowingly use to shore up the accounts: «The investigations conducted as well as those made by Consob demonstrated in a clear and incontrovertible manner that, despite the formal stipulation of two separate contracts (a circumstance imposed by the rules of the sporting system), the disputed operations are “exchanges”, trade-in to all effects».

