The young midfielder was injured at the end of the first half: sprained right ankle
Bad news for Massimiliano Allegri, despite the double advantage at the interval at Salernitana’s expense. In the 41st minute Fabio Miretti, who had won the 1-o penalty then converted by Vlahovic, collapsed to the ground after a clash with Lassana Coulibaly, absolutely fortuitous but whose consequences immediately seemed serious.
Miretti came out on a stretcher holding his hands to his face in pain, replaced by Fagioli. The very first diagnosis speaks of a right ankle sprain, the extent of which will have to be better evaluated tomorrow.
February 7, 2023 (change February 7, 2023 | 21:50)
