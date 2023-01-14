After Maradona’s 5-1, in addition to the euphoria and irony of the Neapolitan fans, there is the disappointment of the black and white ones

On social media, it was a show the day after Napoli’s clear 5-1 win over Juventus. The most clicked is the video that captures Luciano Spalletti’s pursuit of Massimiliano Allegri. Hand stretched out, he marches his colleague up to the entrance to the tunnel and finally gets the handshake. The expression on the face of the Napoli coach would at least be worth the Oscar for best actor (protagonist of course).

But Nino D’angelo’s 5 purpett’ also won acclaim.

There are those who post images of a new Juventus logo, those who also make irony about the investigation involving the Juventus club and hypothesize a new investigation into the capital gains from Napoli’s goals.

And who, this morning, talks about an increasingly blue-tinged championship and illustrates it with the stupendous view of a serene morning in Naples.

Pure joy: “No voice no words Just so much joy! We are the strongest whether you like it or not!”

As for those who post the video of the Napoli players’ party and declare: “I would sell a lung to be there now!”.

For those who have forgotten how it ended, the images of the two coaches.

And the enthusiasm borders on the Neapolitan lessons. “We in Naples when one takes a lot of blows we say that he has had a paliatone”.

The Juventus fans, super disappointed after a streak of 8 victories that had made them dream, put Allegri on trial. “Because he upset Juve yesterday to find a position at Chiesa…”. And then again: “In two years Allegri at Juve manages to win a miserable direct match out of 9. He has not valued any player (the exact opposite)”.

The hashtah #allegriout goes crazy. "Yup! Because it's not a casual defeat, but it comes from the tactical limits of this Juve. Players out of position and with little coordination between midfield and defence…".

However, there are those who defend Allegri and post the photos with the trophies.

There are those who had foreseen everything, after the first half against Udinese… “It was just a warning sign”.

And after one of the clearest defeats – the previous 5-1 was in 1993 against Pescara in which Allegri played (and scored) there are those who still put Juventus love above all else. “Today, my love, it went really badly… better to lick our wounds in silence, than our enemies will already take care of us”.

January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 10:01)

