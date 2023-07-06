It seems a paradox, but it is not. One of the first issues that Cristiano Giuntoli will have to address as the new director of Juventus’ technical area will soon concern a player who has not yet made his debut in the first team. We are talking about Kenan Yildiz, enfant prodige of the Juventus Spring, who has already tasted the football of the greats with NextGen in Serie C last season. Born in 2005, he arrived at Juve just a year ago, taken from the youth team of a contract until 2025. The Juventus club considers him an important step for the future, but the sirens of Fenerbahce are loud from Turkey, which has elected the young starlet as heir to Arda Guler, who has just been sold to Real Madrid after a fierce auction among the big names in half of Europe. The Istanbul club, which has been following Yildiz since his days at Bayern, is willing to put ten million on the plate, guaranteeing a place in the first team for the Turkish-German talent. For its part, Juve is not currently open to the sale.

jointly decides

—

Before considering any option, Kenan’s agent, Hector Peris Ros, wants to hear what trajectory the new Juventus market man has in mind for his client’s future. Starting with his participation in the tour in the United States by return of post, to then go into detail on the most important decisions: Yildiz will be included in the first team (if the coach deems him ready after having seen him during preparation…), integrated into stable plant with NextGen with the possibility of rising if necessary and with time employed by Massimiliano Allegri (a bit like Iling Junior did in the season that has just ended) or loaned to a Liga or Serie A club to mature. Giuntoli, who has always been used to working (and well) with young people, will have to make his decision by coordinating with the other managers. If it is true that on the one hand selling Kenan today could guarantee an easy capital gain, on the other hand there is the risk of losing an important technical resource in the club’s near future. That’s why the probable no to Fenerbahce could be followed by the start of negotiations for the extension of the contract. Net of a short period of tension, Yildiz at Juve has settled in great and can be seen growing up with the black and white colors on him.