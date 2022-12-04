Juve investigation, Ronaldo wants to see the papers of the Turin prosecutor’s office

The Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo busy at World in Qatar, last November 4 presented a request to the Turin magistrates who are investigating the accounts of the Juventus club to have a copy of the investigation documents, “having an interest in it”. Corriere della Sera writes it, according to which the champion would like to take a look at the amount of documents acquired and seized by the Guardia di Finanza soldiers, and at the (intercepted) telephone calls of the Juventus managers, who spoke about him more than once.

As happens to the head of the club’s legal office, Cesare Gabasio, discussing with the sports director Federico Cherubini: «I wouldn’t go to the extreme (…) to file a lawsuit, because then that card there that they have to come up with is just help us so much to us (…) in our budget”. There is talk of the now famous «Ronaldo card» and his back pay slips, the exact accounting of which is found by the investigators in the «CR7 folder.xlsx» file. There is an indication of the residual emoluments due to the player for the “2019/2020 salary maneuver” and that of “2020/2021” for “a total of 29,322,499.33 euros”.

Out of 19.975 million net. On this point, the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello note: «It should be emphasized that since the consultation in the financial report as at 30 June 2021, no information has been found on the matter and, moreover, from the listening activity carried out it was received confirmation of the persistence of elements of opaqueness in the situation”.

The situation seems complex, even reading the consideration of the financial director, Stefano Cerrato: «Thanks again that Ronaldo did not make dangerous pizzini». Therefore – again according to the investigators – the Portuguese star would have many arrears of salaries, those that Juve would have thought of conditioning the stay of Ronaldo himself at Manchester United, the club to which the attacker went.

