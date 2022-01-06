It ends in a draw between two teams decimated by Covid. The Azzurri line up from 1 ‘the “quarantenati” Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski. The Bianconeri include Chiesa and Dybala

The big match in the evening of the first return day ends in a draw: Chiesa responds to Mertens, and between Juve and Napoli ends 1-1, after an intense match lived on the edge of the nerves even for the hours of great uncertainty that preceded the match , between ASL decisions, interpretative doubts and surprises in the making. The result rewards the courage of Napoli, who exalted themselves in the difficulties, while confirming the lack of continuity of Juve, capable of starting aggressively, getting lost and then finding themselves within 90 minutes. Taking advantage of the minimum wage of Atalanta’s temporary stop (who did not play the match against Turin).

presences and absences – Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ounas, Osimhen, Malcuit, Meret, Fabian Ruiz. Spalletti completes the shortlist: the first three due to the African Cup, the others between Covid and aftermath. With Mario Rui disqualified. But to animate the previous hours or match was above all the “case” linked to Rrahmani, Lobotka, Zielinski: quarantined by the Asl 2 of Naples, they took the field from 1 ‘. A case destined to be discussed even after the 90 ‘. Juve also counts the absentees: Pinsoglio and Chiellini stopped by Covid, Bonucci by a muscle trouble, Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge by the flu. But with Chiesa and Dybala returning, the first lined up among the owners, the other on the bench for 66 minutes. With Bernardeschi and the controversial Morata to complete the attack trident, the first awaiting renewal, the second of a go-ahead for Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Spaniard plays belly to earth also against Napoli, fighting and committing himself as per the iron pact signed with Allegri during the week.

Advantage Naples – Juve defiantly starts, which immediately presses on the accelerator creating two good chances in the first five minutes of the match: Di Lorenzo deflects a conclusion from Chiesa, McKennie with his head misses the aim of a whisker on Bernardeschi’s shot from the flag. Napoli, however, is not watching, with Insigne, he does with the suitcase officially in his hand, who arrives twice at the (high) shot. Napoli moves the center of gravity forward, but above all it moves at speed, with a few and precise touches, whether they are verticalizations or close passages. And it often comes from the parts of Szczesny. Chiesa concludes a nice percussion with a little high ball. Mertens made no mistake on Politano’s assist: on 23 ‘Napoli took the lead, with the Belgian’s sixth goal. Juve feel the pinch: they lose rhythm and blows, safety drops and breathlessness grows. So much so that the game becomes even more confusing, the exits dirty and the touches less and less precise. And a compact and determined Napoli does not ask for anything better.

Chiesa finds the way to goal again – Then Juve shakes up, and after the break a team with more bite returns to the field: Morata ends high and Juve finds a draw in the second lunge. At 54 ‘Chiesa, the greatest Juventus shooter of the match, finds an inviting ball on his feet and makes no mistake, thanks to a deviation by Lobotka. The blue hasn’t scored in the league since 22 September: for him it is his second goal, the fourth of the season. And even close to doubling, a few minutes later, with Ospina opposing his big right in the running. Szczesny says no to Mertens, then Allegri redesigns the team, removing Rabiot and Bernardeschi. With Bentancur and Dybala, Juve seems to find ideas and energy, with the Argentine who, as soon as he enters, engages Ospina with a shot from distance. It will be a promising business card but with no sequel. Then Kean and De Sciglio take over from Morata and Alex Sandro, with Kulusevski who finds a tired Chiesa at 80 ‘. In Naples enter Petagna and Zanoli. But the two teams have already given their best, Kean sends a high header when the time is up, and the match is delivered to the final draw.

