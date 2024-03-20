“With the reform of the Champions League, winning will be difficult or almost impossible.” Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus aims to return to the Champions League. However, according to the coach, the Bianconeri will not be able to compete at the top in Europe. In the Champions League, meanwhile, we need to get there. Juve is in a total crisis, with only one victory in the last 8 days.

“This year there are many young people in the first team. There are also many of our boys who play in other Serie A teams. The club has done an excellent job. This is the path that football must take to be sustainable. When I returned to Juventus, I was asked to rejuvenate the team. The objective was to include three Next Gen players every year, lower the salary and make the team sustainable while remaining competitive”, he says in an interview with ' The Athletic'.

“With the young players we try to make the most of the good moments – adds Allegri -. You know that after a while the difficult part comes. All the young players go through it. Miretti and Fagioli have experienced it. Yildiz will too. The young people have ups and downs, you don't reach maturity before the age of 25-26. Those with more mental strength arrive first. The player reaches his peak between 26 and 30 and that hasn't changed. It's the best age because you have more experience, you have matured and improved. It was the same thing 40 years ago.”

The Juventus coach then talks about the 9 championships in a row, underlining the exceptional nature of the feat achieved by the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2020. “We must adapt and understand that the nine consecutive championships were an extraordinary thing that will never happen again in Serie A There have only been two cycles similar to Juventus with five consecutive titles with Carlo Carcano and Carlo Bigatto in the 1930s. Excluding these periods, Juve won at most two years in a row, as did the other clubs. Consecutive championships have distorted the perception of a reality that is different.”

Allegri closes by talking about the gap with the Premier League and the new Champions League. “Bridging the financial gap with the Premier League is now impossible for Serie A. We must therefore move forward in this direction: work on the growth of young people and on the Next Gen. It is normal that with the reform of the Champions League, winning will be difficult or almost impossible,” he says.

“It's a tennis-style format, it will be in the top eight and it will be difficult for one of them not to win. They want to make sure that the top eight get to the final, I think because they aim to have more spectacle. This gives them the chance to work more on youth development, sustainability and competitiveness in your league and make sure you qualify for the Champions League every year to aim to have a good year and try to get as far as possible,” he concludes.