The number one of the FIGC spent over an hour in the Roman offices of one of the prosecutors investigating Juve’s accounts
The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, was heard as a witness by a magistrate from the Turin prosecutor’s office as part of the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The hearing took place in Rome at the headquarters of the financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza and lasted just over an hour. The federal number one has clarified some practices in the world of football concerning mainly contracts, payment of salaries and capital gains.
April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 01:53)
