Moena – He has just been crowned Under 19 European champion and Luca Lipani has already been targeted by clubs such as Juventus and Atalanta. The rossoblù club has received requests and surveys, in particular from the black and white side the hypothesis of a loan to let him play in Juve NextGen, the under 23 team that plays in Serie C.

However, Genoa rejected the sender the proposals and, at least for the moment, is holding on to his midfielder, who grew up in the youth sector and has already made his debut in the first team by Gilardino. In recent months Lipani had signed his first professional contract with Genoa, after the holidays he will join the rossoblù team under Gilardino’s orders.