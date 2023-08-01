Last season ended with four players knocked out, the one that is about to start again with two more absent. The point of the situation

20 days from the start of the championship, Juve picks up where it left off, or rather not. In fact, last season ended with De Sciglio, Pogba, Fagioli and Vlahovic in the pits, this one which is about to officially begin sees an infirmary enriched by the presence of Rabiot and Rovella, even if probably for a short time.

in usa — Participation in the American tour which is about to end (August 3) was patchy: of the six players mentioned, Vlahovic and Pogba were still part of the group, Fagioli was stopped in extremis by tonsillitis but then was not rejoined to the group, Rovella got hurt in the USA and returned early to Turin. Overall: none of them have yet taken the field in Juve's only friendly so far, the one they won on penalties against Milan.

the situation: who does not recover for the first… — And let alone their participation in the next test, scheduled for the night (1.30 in Italy) between 2 and 3 August, against Real Madrid. If for De Sciglio, who was operated on May 9 for an anterior cruciate injury in his right knee, his return is scheduled for the beginning of the new year, Pogba’s recovery times remain mysterious: on July 24, Allegri explained that only ” in a month we will know when Paul will be available again”. Which means that it might not even be for the start of the championship (August 20, Udinese-Juve the black and white première).

… and who hopes for it — For the others, the situation appears less complex, and above all more rapid solution: Vlahovic (groin pain), Fagioli (post-operative left clavicle fracture), Rabiot (problems with a calf) and Rovella (muscle injury) could recover in time for the act one of the 2023-24 season. Who should be in the black and white shirt, market permitting.