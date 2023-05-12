Pogba in half serve remains decisive for the Bianconeri: on the attack for about ten minutes and then gathered behind, all lower than the ball line, leaving Vlahovic alone and unable to help each other

It’s not the 90’s evening we dreamed of, but nothing is lost. The three Italians are all in full swing for the finals of Europe and the Conference League. A success (Roma), a draw (Juve) and a defeat (Fiorentina): always playing at home is not exactly ideal, but the new regulation no longer multiplies the value of away goals. The next ninety minutes will be creepy, but another attitude will be needed. Especially the black and whites.

Collectively zero — Gatti’s last gasp goal, beyond recovery, beyond imaginable, literally pulled Juve out of the abyss of a defeat that would have hurt. Fairly equal, but the Bianconeri’s first half was not acceptable. Not anymore. On the attack for about ten minutes and then gathered behind, all lower than the ball line, leaving Vlahovic alone and unable to help each other. Team split in two. You could see a Juve in tears: two beautiful verticalisations by Di Maria and Kostic, two restarts by Rabiot, but collectively zero. Still postponed the pleasure of seeing Vlahovic face to goal, waiting for a cross, in an area crowded with black and white people. See also Furia Stankovic: "Rabiot's clear arm, we held back but we're not stupid"

The change — The slap from En-Nesyri’s goal was needed to change the system and mentality: if you have Chiesa, Di Maria, Vlahovic and Iling it is not clear why let them play later, to recover, and not before, to impose themselves. Not that we suddenly saw City, or Real Madrid, who line up at least three attacking forwards (oh yes), but at least Sevilla were forced to defend themselves. The good news came from the changes: Iling made a lot of mistakes but dragged and created situations. Pogba in half serve but decisive made it clear how much Juve have lost without him. And finally, Gatti showed that proletarian humility and courage that deserve more shirts. It won’t be easy in Sevilla, but it won’t be impossible starting from a 1-1 draw. Sevilla is a good team, indeed, “more” Juve team than schemes and psychology can’t give them in May like the famous courage of Don Abbondio, but they have an indisputable superior quality. Let’s see if one day he will be able to fully express it. See also Yellow in Rome, woman found dead in an apartment

Rome — A few more alibis must be recognized in Rome. If you take Leao away from Milan it’s a problem for the potential opportunities that disappear, the easy offloads, the personality in the moments when the legs are shaking. Dybala is Mourinho’s Leao and a final quarter of an hour can’t change a game. The goal is to recover the Argentine for Leverkusen and enjoy the young Bove who scored a goal whose importance not even he realizes: percussion, exchange and very fast reaction times on the goalkeeper’s rebound, a veteran personality. How good. Thankfully Leverkusen pardoned Rui Patricio twice early on, sparing a dangerous chase that would have exposed them to a counter-attack. Xabi Alonso has given his head and geometries, but there are no champions. Upon return, Roma could be lighter and more “dybalian” in the counterattack. It’s important not to barricade yourself. Also a matter of habit: Mou has won five European finals, when he gets to the climax – apart from the Real Madrid-Barcelona epic in the Champions League – he hardly fails. See also Totti: "Dybala to Roma? Had it been up to him alone, he could have come. Zaniolo? I talked to him, but ..."

Florentine — Finally, the disappointment remains for the bad blow that happened to Fiorentina who played, pressed, attacked confusedly: being overtaken after yet another goal by Cabral, at home, requires some reflection. Now calm down. Basel are tough, they surprised their own fans, but recovering a goal is more than feasible. And in any case: if we exclude the Milan-Inter derby, anything but decided, the other five semi-finals were fought, including West Ham-Alkmaar 2-1. At this point there could be an elimination, after all we’re in the semifinals, but not the regret for wasting time and chances. We would never forgive ourselves for this.

