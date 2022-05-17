Relying on players of name, class, age and experience to create the fastest of the “instant teams”, or have a more projected look to the future and the reconstruction of a cycle through younger profiles and more sustainable engagements? The choice of Juventus seemed to be directed in a decisive way towards the second hypothesis. The CEO Arrivabene, on a clear mandate from the owners and the president Andrea Agnelli, has often spoken since his arrival of the need to return to the top without losing sight of the budget, as has instead happened in the recent past. A project initially shared by everyone: managers and technician. After having anticipated the big hit of the market (Vlahovic) in January, Juventus’ plan envisaged a careful, intelligent and prudent market. Translated: the purchase of a great player in midfield, because it is in the median that the team seemed to need more reinforcements, and an attacking arrival to complete the department where at least two exits are planned, also knowing that Chiesa will return at the end. year and Kaio Jorge in January. To complete the picture a couple of other sales of players with heavy salaries to be replaced with young prospects, also taking advantage of the Juventus under 23 pool. In this key it was decided to give up players who are believed to have exhausted their cycle and with too expensive engagements, from Dybala to Morata. Max Allegri’s task then, with his experience, to find the amalgamation, enhance the talents and bring Juventus back to the top. A plan, however, which, after the trend of this season and the many criticisms that rained down on him, must have convinced the technician less and less since the director Cherubini, we imagine following his indications, presented three profiles already blocked on the club table: Pogba , on which there was a convergence of opinions, both technical and personal (29 years old, not very young but with many years of career ahead), both commercial and image. The surprise comes instead from the other two profiles, initially unexpected: Perisic (33 years old) and Di Maria (34). Over thirty and with very high salaries compared to the need to give a good scissor to the accounts. The last word obviously belongs to Andrea Agnelli who will have to decide whether to keep the initial project and aim straight at one big name (Pogba) or make a partial or total reverse by adding one or even both safe used items to the shopping cart. Possibility