The promotion dream continues. Yes, because the Under 23 of Juventus – after beating Pro Vercelli at home – access the national Serie C playoffs (for the first time in their short history) and keep alive the hopes of accessing the higher category, Serie B The next opponent is Renate: the club does not set limits to its children, the leap in category is a goal albeit not the first aim of the project which aims to make young people make the last step of growth after the youth process.