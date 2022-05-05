Zauli’s team will face Renate: it is already a record season. And the average age of the squad is 21 years and 21 days: let’s discover the protagonists
The promotion dream continues. Yes, because the Under 23 of Juventus – after beating Pro Vercelli at home – access the national Serie C playoffs (for the first time in their short history) and keep alive the hopes of accessing the higher category, Serie B The next opponent is Renate: the club does not set limits to its children, the leap in category is a goal albeit not the first aim of the project which aims to make young people make the last step of growth after the youth process.
