Yesterday the agents met Giuntoli before the Nerazzurri. Athletic stopped: he wants 21 million

Vincent D’Angelo – MILAN

Never get caught up in a hurry, especially in the middle of a market session. Haste is a bad advisor and at the moment it doesn’t seem to be helping the suitors of Alvaro Morata. Which are not just Rome, Milan and Inter, because since yesterday Juve have also signed up for the race for the Spanish player. And this is the big news: after the presentation, the head of the Juventus technical area Cristiano Giuntoli, together with the sporting director Giovanni Manna, boarded a train towards Milan, to meet the player’s agents. It all happened before the Spaniard’s entourage headed to Viale della Liberazione, to meet Marotta and Ausilio at the Inter headquarters. But the skein does not unravel, because on an economic level it is an operation that no club today can close on Atletico’s terms: the Madrid club demands payment of the release clause of 21 million euros to let Morata leave. No downward negotiations, no discounts: Alvaro has a price tag hanging around his neck and whoever wants it simply has to go to the cashier to pay. See also Boxing, Francesco Grandelli challenges the British Kane Baker

THE NEW CHALLENGE — The action of the agents is a concrete attempt to try to please the player, who would like to avoid leaving for the tour of South Korea with Atletico Madrid, scheduled to take off on Monday. So there are five days left from today to find a solution. Juve will try again, probably already today, because the sides said goodbye yesterday, promising a quick update. If the meeting with Juve was staged away from the spotlights, the one with Inter was much more spectacular, given the presence of television cameras under the venue. And at the exit, the lawyer Beppe Bozzo – intermediary – made melina: “It went well, I can’t add anything else”. Bozzo’s “good” is the result of Inter’s desire to close for Morata even quickly, but on the terms of the Nerazzurri club. That he presented an offer of 15 million payable over several years and believes this is the only way forward at the moment. We’ll see if Juve (who always have to sell first) will relaunch today or if Atletico will decide to accept Inter’s proposal by the weekend, so that Morata can take the plane to Japan with Inzaghi and not to Seoul with Simeon. See also Alex Schwarzer's Truth: 'Was I Set Up? I've Suffered Too Much And I Just Want To Forget'

THE ALTERNATIVES — In any case, it will be intense work days for Inter. Yesterday Cuadrado landed in Milan and today he will undergo medical examinations and sign the contract (one year for 2.5 million), then attempts will be made to close for Yann Sommer of Bayern, to allow Inzaghi to leave with at least one goalkeeper. And in the meantime, if the Morata issue does not get resolved, it will be necessary to continue to cultivate alternative leads as well. Arsenal’s Balogun is the favourite, but costs more than 40 million. He also always likes Beto from Udinese, while the prices of Taremi (Porto) are decreasing. Inter waits, without haste. That’s a bad advisor and for the tip she doesn’t want to make mistakes.