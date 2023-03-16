Tomorrow the return with Freiburg after the 1-0 success in the first leg: “Di Maria and Chiesa will hardly start from the beginning. Vlahovic? He’ll be back to score soon”

From our correspondent Filippo Cornacchia

The hunt for the Europa League and the final in Budapest passes through Freiburg. Tomorrow Juventus, after the first leg victory (1-0), will try to detach the ticket for the quarterfinals. The bianconeri are in an emergency – Pogba, Bonucci, Alex Sandro and Milik have remained in Turin, while Chiesa and Di Maria are in Germany but not in top condition – however, as always, Massimiliano Allegri is not looking for an alibi. “The team is ready to play a good match. Freiburg will play a different match than the one in Turin. We will have to score goals, defending a 0-0 draw would be difficult against them. Going forward in the Europa League is needed to fill the calendar and play more, which is more fun. But let’s take it one step at a time. In the meantime, let’s think about winning the quarter-finals. We’ll do the balance at the end of the season, now it would be unstable… In the league we scored 53 points on the field. We went out in the Champions League group stage. but now let’s think about the Europa League, a difficult competition with important teams”. See also Spalletti against Allegri: Napoli-Juve is almost a war of religion

Ratings — “Chiesa and Di Maria – continues Allegri – will hardly be on the pitch from the first minute, we recovered them only in the morning. Angel stopped after the first leg, the finishing test went well but I have to evaluate. We don’t want to transform a small injury in a bigger one like it happened in September because we still have many games”. With Fideo and Fede not at the top, Juventus clings to Dusan Vlahovic, who will try to interrupt the goal withdrawal tomorrow. The Serbian hasn’t scored in six consecutive league and cup games. “Dusan isn’t nervous, he’s physically better and let’s not forget he’s been off for 3 months. A striker is more noticeable when he doesn’t score. I’m convinced he’ll get back to scoring as soon as possible. Tomorrow we’ll see if he’ll play alongside Kean or in another way”. Closing on the European exploits of the Italian teams: “In general – concludes the Juventus coach – there is little balance here, a player goes from being Ballon d’Or to not having to play anymore in a short time. The Italian championship has extra difficulties the field, the relationship with the Premier League is 1 to 5 at an economic level. Then in Italy we still manage to achieve important results thanks to valid coaches and managers. The fact that the Italians are doing well in Europe does not mean that the problems of our football are overcome… In reality, there are other problems, not the results that every season depend on so many joints, and they don’t want to be resolved”. See also F1 | Leclerc defends Hamilton: "Intolerable words"

Tek guarantee — Wojciech Szczesny is back in goal for the assault on the Europa League after the rest session in Sunday’s victory against Sampdoria. “I’m happy that the Milanese side got through to the Champions League, it’s a good sign for Italian football. We want to return to the Champions League next year and the Europa League is an opportunity. But I think qualifying for the 2023-24 Champions League is still possible even through the championship despite the penalty. No, we have no regrets for our elimination: given the group we played, the exit was deserved. Now we will try to win the Europa League, the chance to win a trophy it’s a great incentive.” The first step is to get through the round against Freiburg: “We’ll have to be organized like in the first leg – concludes the goalkeeper – and be patient. Their penalty takers? I studied them already last week”.

