Juventus ready to move to Empoli after draw with Bologna. Massimiliano Allegri is clear on the eve: “Tomorrow we will find a team looking for the first points, we must give continuity. Empoli should not be underestimated, they have the DNA of a team that plays its game, we will have to be solid”. On defence: “I have six defenders, all reliable, I’ll also include Huijsen. Tomorrow I have a doubt about Alex Sandro-Gatti. I’m sorry for the boos to Alex Sandro and Locatelli, they are two reliable players”.