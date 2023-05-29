“I knew it was difficult to win when I came back, if I wanted to win I would have gone to two more parts.” This is how Massimiliano Allegri expresses himself after the home defeat against Milan, at the end of the second trophyless season with Juventus. “I thanked the lads because they had an important season to end with honor in Udine. I don’t wish a season like this to anyone on or off the pitch”, Allegri tells Dazn and Sky, looking back on the season conditioned by the 10-point penalty for the capital gains case. “If you look at the standings and say that Juventus had a bad season, we scored 69 points and let’s not forget what happened on the pitch. The season ended in Seville,” he says, referring to his elimination in the Europa semi-final. League. “The mental energies have run out in Seville. It was an abnormal season, I thanked the boys because another group would have scored 50 points. If we evaluate what happened on the pitch we would have qualified for the Champions League,” he adds.

Allegri, with a very rich contract valid until 2025, is thinking about next season. “There’s a good base, it’s not all to be thrown away, you misunderstand with this ending. Let’s hope they tell us before 20 August if there are any other penalty points, without hitting us during the season. 5 young players have played this year, it’s also important in terms of assets, unfortunately we won’t play in the Champions League next year but it’s not our fault,” he says. “Juventus is always built to win, but that’s not the case. Other teams haven’t entered the Champions League for 6 years. At this point, Juventus’ season is a bankruptcy but there is a third place and two semi-finals. I knew it was difficult to win when I came back, if I wanted to win I would have gone to two more parts”.