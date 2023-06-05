“I have a two-year contract, I’m available to the club”. Massimiliano Allegri leaves the ball in the hands of Juventus. The Juventus coach ends the season without trophies and in the league, thanks to the 10-point penalty, he ends up in seventh place, which is worth qualifying for the next Conference League, pending any measures from UEFA.

“Third place (without the penalty, ed), semi-final of the Europa League and semi-final of the Italian Cup: these are the results. I don’t want an excuse, in certain moments we made mistakes, in the first part of the season we could have done better. Unfortunately in Seville” in semi-final of the Europa League “an extraordinary run stopped. We had to win to attempt this comeback, the team reached 72 points, improving on last year’s result. I have nothing to reproach the players for, they are good at being in the mountains Russians in a year that we will remember well,” he tells Dazn.

“The club must plan what it wants to do next year, when I have indications I will make myself available as I always have. I made a mistake and I will continue to make mistakes. There is no negotiation” for the termination of the contract. “I have a 2-year contract, I’m available to the club who have 40 days to plan the transfer market and the season. Right now there’s a new base, I have clear ideas on how to work. There are conditions to do better next year.”