“The others have strengthened a lot, I am thinking of Roma. I think Inter, Milan and Roma are much stronger teams than last year, we will have to work well and winning the Scudetto will be very difficult.” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says this about rivals for the Scudetto. “Before the World Cup there will be three months in which we play a lot in the league and also the passage to the Champions League”, adds the Juventus coach at the end of the family match in Villar Perosa against the Under 23.

“As far as the market is concerned, the club is always vigilant. It is normal that from one day to the next we cannot sell and buy all the players, but the club made an excellent transfer market with the arrivals of Bremer, Pogba and Di Maria and also Gatti who is a young man who is proving valid, “he says.

Paul Pogba, stopped for a meniscus injury, decided not to have surgery. “I am not a doctor and I have relied on what I have been told. A decision has been made and there will be these five conservative weeks where he will work and we hope to have him back as soon as possible,” Allegri says.

Dusan Vlahovic has dismissed the problems related to groin pain. “It is normal that he is late in condition, he has not played a game since May. He played 45 minutes with Real Madrid, today he made another 45 but he needs to find game times, insertions and a bit of serenity in playing . Now there are 10 days ahead in which he will certainly improve, then for the center-forward just score and improve everything “.