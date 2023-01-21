Juve capital gains and penalty, Allegri “-15? Nothing changes, we’ll get closer”

“Tomorrow is important, we have to close the first leg in the best possible way: it’s a special game, after yesterday we have to regroup even more and work with a low profile. We just have to think about the pitch”. So the Juventus coach, Merry, after the sting of 15 penalty points imposed by the Federal Court of Appeal. “Nothing changes, if we win tomorrow we’ll go to seventh place – continues the coach – and we’ll have to try to score 25 points: the legal proceedings concern the club and it has been announced that there will be an appeal, We’ll think about the field and in the second leg we’ll try to climb the positions slowly”.

Juve capital gains and penalty, Allegri: today Ferrero and the CEO will speak to the team

“This morning I spoke to Scanavino (the CEO of Juventus, ed), we talked about what happened yesterday: the president Ferrero and Scanavino will talk to the team, then we will train to prepare for the match and tomorrow we will challenge Atalanta “: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals today’s plans at Continassa. “It’s a fact, it’s an opportunity to have an extraordinary season – continues the coach – and the team knows exactly what to do: we’ll see where we’ll be on 5 June, we have 60 points available”.

