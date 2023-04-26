For the hunt for the Coppa Italia final, the Juventus coach seems willing to try a light attack without real first strikers from 1′

There is an air of “Allegrata” for San Siro. Massimiliano Allegri has lost Dusan Vlahovic, injured in training on the eve (ankle sprain, he should recover for Bologna), and for the hunt for the Coppa Italia final the great temptation is a “light attack”, all technique, dynamism and tears. Yes, Angel Di Maria next to Federico Chiesa, already employed with good results in the past in the role of central striker. An explosive mix to unhinge the Inter wall and detach the ticket to Rome after the 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

False nine — Chiesa “false 9” – or simply nine with different characteristics – to make up for the absence of Vlahovic, who by Allegri’s own admission would have had to start if he hadn’t been injured, and probably also to be able to play the true center forward (Milik ) during the race. All the more so in an evening which, given the 1-1 draw in the first leg, could also last more than 90 minutes and stretch until extra time if not penalties (the Pole is a specialist from the penalty spot). Also because, in addition to Vlahovic, Moise Kean will still be missing, who stopped before the away match in Sassuolo. See also F1 | Alonso on the front row: "Good feeling, optimistic for the race"

The curse — Di Maria, specialist of the classics from all over Europe, chases the first goal in the Italian Cup. While Federico Chiesa, still without success in Serie A after a serious ligament injury, has already scored in the round of 16 against Monza. If everything goes according to plan, it will be up to Fideo and Fede to drag Juve into the final of the Italian Cup by breaking the curse of the black and white attack. April was a black month for Allegri’s department (the only striker to score a goal was Kean), but the Italian derby is the right opportunity to erase the past and start again in style.

