Juve puts the arrow… to the left. With Alex Sandro who will say goodbye to Turin at the end of the year, barring a sensational turnaround (in his contract there is a clause for automatic one-year renewal if he reaches 40 appearances, but the intention of both the club and the player is to separate after eight seasons together), the Juventus management must inevitably probe the market in search of a replacement, regardless of the fact that Andrea Cambiaso will return to Continassa in the summer, now on loan at Bologna. The last track on which Federico Cherubini and his collaborators are focusing leads to the name of Carlos Augusto, the 24-year-old left-handed side from Monza, among the revelations of this Serie A.

Brazilian from the Sao Paulo region, the winger has been in Italy since 2020, the year in which the company from Brianza snatched him from the club that had raised him and weaned him as a professional, Corinthians. In his first year in Serie A, after two positive seasons in B, Carlos Augusto collected 20 appearances, enhanced by 4 goals and 3 assists. Palladino is using him steadily on the full flank on the left (apart from the last two days, in which he was injured), but in the past the Brazilian has also been able to cope very well as a pure full-back and even as a left-handed arm in the three-man rearguard. His versatility is one of the reasons that led Juve to follow him with interest, after watching him for several matches (the Juventus scouts assiduously observe the matches at Monza, where Ranocchia and Rovella, owned by the Lady, are on loan). But Massimiliano Allegri has liked the player for some time already, so much so that the Livorno coach was already impressed by him and Frattesi when he watched the Brianza team play in 2020-21. And, not surprisingly, today both Carlos Augusto and the Sassuolo midfielder are among Juve’s transfer market targets. See also Dear tickets to Villar Perosa, Juventus fans protest: "It's no longer for families"

However, there are not only the eyes of the Lady on the Brazilian from Monza, also due to his contractual situation. The agreement with the Brianza expires in 2024 and for now an agreement has not been found with her agent, Rafael Brandino, for the renewal, although the two parties have been talking about it for months. Here, the inclusion of a club like Juve could change the cards. In the past Carlos Augusto was targeted by Atalanta, today there are also rumors about Inter and now it seems they have noticed him abroad as well. The bianconeri, however, can play the loan cards of Rovella and Ranocchia. And, in any case, they are also evaluating other profiles, because Alex Sandro will no longer be on the left, but on the right he is destined to leave the Continassa Cuadrado. Cambiaso can cover one hole, another remains. Whether it will be Carlos Augusto, the free transfer Grimaldo (Benfica), the Swede Holm or another surprise name we will find out in the coming months. See also Tears, magic and golden cars: Asamoah Gyan, the greatest never to have been great

