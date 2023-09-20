Muscle problem for Alex Sandro and a knock for Rabiot. Juventus trained on Wednesday morning at Continassa in front of coach Luciano Spalletti in a session open to fans.

Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa did not participate in training. In fact, a session in the gym was scheduled for both of them. Alex Sandro, on the other hand, had to stop training early because he suffered muscle discomfort in his left thigh. Tests are scheduled for him in the next few hours. Adrien Rabiot also stopped but in this case it would only be a blow and the situation does not seem to overly alarm the Juventus staff. Nicolussi Caviglia is also in the gym, struggling with a sprained right ankle.