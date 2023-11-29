The Bianconeri move for the Swede and the Serbian. Konè is back and Ouedraogo likes it, but Milan are in pole position
Opportunities for the immediate future and investments for the future. Juventus approaches the January transfer window with double thoughts. One eye looks at the present and the possibility of strengthening with a view to the championship. While the other focuses on talent around Europe. Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk, first option to Berardi) and Kouadio Koné (Borussia Moenchengladbach, alternative to City’s Phillips) could be good in all cases, but they are not the only Under 23s who have ended up on Continassa’s radar. The Bianconeri, in fact, have raised their antennas on the Northern European championships, in particular on the Danish one. The quality of Roony Bardghji, the 18-year-old left-handed playmaker from Copenhagen, has not escaped technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna. The Swedish gem has already been monitored several times and in Denmark they are convinced that tonight, in Munich, there will also be some emissary of the Lady to follow Bayern-Copenhagen in the Champions League. Bardghji, who only came of age in the middle of the month, has already collected 52 minutes in the Cup, including his signature in the 4-3 against Manchester United.
DV9’s compatriot
—
At Continassa they don’t even seem insensitive to the goals of a young compatriot of Dusan Vlahovic, Jovan Mijatovic playing for Red Star Belgrade. The Serbian is only 18 years old (born in 2005 like Bardghji), but he too has already played in the Champions League. Performances that did not go unnoticed at “Juve”, where young, quality strikes are always sought. Better if sustainable, the key word of the course started in the summer with the arrival of Giuntoli.
The others
—
Among the Slavic talents under observation there is also Vasilije Adzic, who is a year younger than Mijatovic and Bardghji. Adzic is a bit of a quality midfielder and a bit of an attacking midfielder: in Montenegro they have already renamed him as a potential – and future – heir to a certain Kevin De Bruyne. Juventus also watched it live: more than positive notes. The problem is represented by the competition: several big foreign players have increased the pressure on Savicevic and Vucinic’s compatriot, already a fixed point in the Under 21 team. Similar story for Assan Ouedraogo, 17-year-old midfielder of Schalke 04: Juventus is vigilant for June, Inter has inquired, but Milan is holding out in pole position.
