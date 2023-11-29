Opportunities for the immediate future and investments for the future. Juventus approaches the January transfer window with double thoughts. One eye looks at the present and the possibility of strengthening with a view to the championship. While the other focuses on talent around Europe. Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk, first option to Berardi) and Kouadio Koné (Borussia Moenchengladbach, alternative to City’s Phillips) could be good in all cases, but they are not the only Under 23s who have ended up on Continassa’s radar. The Bianconeri, in fact, have raised their antennas on the Northern European championships, in particular on the Danish one. The quality of Roony Bardghji, the 18-year-old left-handed playmaker from Copenhagen, has not escaped technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna. The Swedish gem has already been monitored several times and in Denmark they are convinced that tonight, in Munich, there will also be some emissary of the Lady to follow Bayern-Copenhagen in the Champions League. Bardghji, who only came of age in the middle of the month, has already collected 52 minutes in the Cup, including his signature in the 4-3 against Manchester United.