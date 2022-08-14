The goalkeeper, after the loan with Genoa, appeared matured and increasingly at the center of the locker room. And the trio of Juventus goalkeepers is now very reliable
It’s up to Mattia Perin to inaugurate the official season in defense of the Juventus goal. The injury of Tek Szczesny pushes him into the starting field with Sassuolo and for the next matches, the Polish extreme defender will try to recover with Roma (from an injury to the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh) but his return is more likely with spice at the end of the month.
