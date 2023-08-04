The Serbian scores, rejoices and sends a message to the Bianconeri, who however are advancing in the negotiations with Chelsea

Filippo Cornacchia – F. Della Valle – MILAN

Take everything from me, but not Dusan Vlahovic. Who knows how many Juventus fans will have thought so on Wednesday night seeing the Serbian striker score in the friendly match against Real Madrid. A flash, the first of the summer, which increases doubts about the possible exchange with Romelu Lukaku. After so many words, the one who does not certify the identity card – 23 years old Vlahovic, 30 Lukaku – the pitch told for once. On days when Big Rome, separated at home at Stamford Bridge after breaking up with Chelsea and returning from loan to Inter, trains alone, DV9 takes the ball to Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at the first opportunity. A stamp that certainly removes the suffering suffered by Dusan in this start of the pre-season due to the after-effects of the pubalgia. A phone call lengthens life, recited a famous commercial of the past. But sometimes even a goal can change a player’s future. And Vlahovic, judging by the exultation, maybe in his heart he hopes for it.

What a return — Dusan played less than twenty minutes against Real Madrid. He came on when the Galacticos were still pushing in the desperate search for an equalizer and was ready at the far post, securing the result in added time: Soulé's cross was too tempting not to take advantage of it and the attacker's nose didn't he cheated on him. He cheered a lot, pointing to the name written on the shirt. Seeing him from the grandstand, that gesture had the contours of a message of love for a lady from whom he would not want to part. DV9 celebrated like Paulo Dybala in 2019, in the days in which his refusal to transfer to Manchester United blew up Lukaku's landing in Turin, then en route with the Red Devils and betrothed to Antonio Conte's Inter. Sometimes history repeats itself… Goals certainly boost morale, especially for a centre-forward like DV9 who is going through a difficult time both from a physical point of view and due to insistent rumors about the transfer market. But the goal wasn't the only good thing about his game. He certainly didn't seem to be held back by physical problems: sprints and recovered balls, the 15 days of personalized work didn't take away his desire or condition. He wasn't convinced he was ready to play, maybe he was a little afraid the pain would come back, but as soon as he stroked the Orlando stadium lawn, the worries melted away. The Vlahovic seen these days in America doesn't seem like a player eager to leave, with his mind already elsewhere and little desire to sacrifice himself, far from it. His only goal is to finally put his groin behind him in order to be a starter in the first championship. And for Dusan, the seasonal debut is still on August 20 in Udine. The rumors about his future apparently do not disturb him and with a social post he reaffirmed his attachment to Juventus, posting the photo of his exultation accompanied by two hearts, one white and one black.

The comparison — Meanwhile it is Vlahovic-Lukaku 1-0. Intended as pre-season appearances and goals. But Dusan has had better numbers than Romelu in terms of goals for two years, that is, since he started playing first team level between Fiorentina and Juventus. Vlahovic lived the last two years between Viola and Juve, Lukaku between Chelsea and Inter. The Serbian scored 43 goals (29 plus 14), the Belgian 29 (15 plus 14). Proof that Vlahovic already now – and not just in perspective – can look down on Lukaku.

But the exchange is progressing — If the protest by Juventus fans continues – a new banner also yesterday, referring to the events of the Italian Cup last spring ("The 171… let's not forget. We Lukaku don't want him, 4 April 2023") – the contacts between Juventus and Chelsea don't stop. On the Turin-London axis, after the opening of the beginning of the week Blues to include Vlahovic in the negotiation for Lukaku, we are working to find a compromise on the balance. The English want to solve the Romelu problem and they already wanted a new striker before Nkunku's injury, knocked out the other night. For Juventus, balance sheets are worth more than the heart at this historic moment. Thus the manager Cristiano Giuntoli and the sports director Giovanni Manna continue to wait for the Londoners to rise to 35-40 from 20 million in compensation. For the more optimistic, Chelsea's shot could also be just a matter of days.