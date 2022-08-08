From Bremer’s adaptation to Bonucci’s empty passages, from the three-man line-up to the novelty of high aggression, the best news is Gatti. But one week from the start, it can’t be enough
From 2-2 with Barcelona to 0-2 with Real Madrid up to 0-4 with Atletico Madrid: from the triptych to the taste of Champions, or perhaps of Liga, around which the Juve pre-season is shot, the trend is evident of the goals scored, which have disappeared. And of those suffered, which exploded. They are still the great judgments of the pre-season, to be taken with the springs with a thousand justifications. But eight goals collected in three games, and it could have been more without some prowess from Szczesny and Perin, is enough to say there is a problem. Priority, knowing that for Allegri the issue of goals conceded has always been mandatory.
#Juve #goals #scored #games #errors #form #news #Defense #today #problem
Leave a Reply