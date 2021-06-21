Juventus is looking for a central striker and the solution could be found in Florence: they really like it Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, 21, valued at around 40 million.

Curiously, with his purchase, the bianconeri could compose an attacking trident all of the former viola, inserting Vlahovic among Federico Chiesa is Federico Bernardeschi, in these days busy with the Italian national team in the European Championships.

This eventuality would be particularly unwelcome to the Tuscan fans, given the historic rivalry against the Piedmontese club. However, even the former general manager of Fiorentina, Pantaleo Corvino, suggests to Juve to focus on the center forward that he himself brought to Florence: “When Dusan was not yet playing continuously in Fiorentina, a reporter called me to ask me what I thought – he told Tuttosport – I told him that for me he was a proprietor. Quality has no age “.

“Now he could play as a center forward for both Juventus, Liverpool or Tottenham. He is ready for Juve. Dusan is ideal for Dybala. Who serves as 9? It also depends on the coach’s ideas. It’s a question more for Allegri than for me. In any case we are talking about great forwards. With Dybala you need a nine that guarantees above all depth, therefore a player with the characteristics of Vlahovic ”.

According to Corvino, Juventus would do better to rejuvenate the team with the arrival of Vlahovic, even at the cost of giving up Cristiano Ronaldo: “It made sense when it was bought three years ago. Now, in the light of many other considerations, there is no longer any reason to keep it. But Juve knows perfectly well what they have to do. ”