It could be a three-way race to fill the empty space in Juventus’ midfield. At Continassa the evaluations continue, remaining centered on the technical-tactical needs but without losing sight of the economic availability. The club is considering making an investment in the middle of the pitch already in the January session: with the suspensions of Fagioli and Pogba, a reinforcement is needed in that area of ​​the pitch capable of keeping the team’s level high with quality and experience. The three strong candidates for January are De Paul, Hojbjerg and Samardzic: for each of them, however, there is a situation that must be contextualized and superimposed on the possibilities of Juventus, who should obtain the best conditions between payment and formula with an investment calibrated between the 25 to 35 million at most.