To make ends meet, the club must think about sacrifices: from Vlahovic to Chiesa, no one is non-transferable. There is anticipation for Pogba’s future

John Albanese – Turin

In the days approaching the centenary of the ownership of the Agnelli family (July 24) Juve finds itself thinking about the sacrifices necessary to make ends meet on the balance sheet. Without participation in the next Champions League – exclusion resulting from the 10 penalty points in Serie A, the result of the plea agreement – the club will face around 120 million euros in debt: a sum that it will have to recover from savings on salaries and sales. For this reason, the Bianconeri have been exhibiting the valuable pieces of their squad for a few weeks on the London market, the one that can objectively move the most interesting offers. While the decision to exit the Superlega project is the last diplomatic step to try to soften the line of UEFA, the last body in the sports sector that has yet to close the investigation into the club’s management irregularities in the post-Covid years.

The European football government, at this point, should opt for the exclusion of Juve from the cups for just one year. The club itself wishes it too, to lighten the commitment of the Conference League, which is not very prestigious and not very rewarding from an economic point of view, but above all to limit the long-term financial damage as much as possible, having the opportunity to get back in the running for the Champions League – managed to enter the top four positions of Serie A this year – as early as the 2024-25 season. It should be clarified that the ownership of Juventus, i.e. Exor, is more than solid: the economic-financial dysfunctions of the black and white company arise from the desire to finance themselves and consequently avoid that the major shareholder intervenes with another capital increase in a few years.

salary savings — According to the cost of the company, therefore to the gross figures, Juve must recover around 100 million. He has already saved 13 million net from the non-confirmation of Paredes, 11 with the farewell of Di Maria and just over 9 with the sale of Cuadrado. Obviously something will have to be done on entry, but the operations will follow in the wake of Weah, purchased for a total of 13 million between fixed portion and bonuses and with a contract of 2 million net per season for five years, so as to fully exploit the growth decree that keeps the gross below the 3 million mark a year. A slot in midfield should instead be occupied by Rovella, ready to return with his salary of one million and 800 thousand euros.

The Vlahovic-Lukaku operation could be useful because Juve would recover the 80 million invested a year and a half ago (zeroing all depreciation) for a player who now weighs around 60 million in the balance sheet. The club would take Lukaku for 40 million, albeit with the same salary and with less perspective (due to age logic) than the Serbian, although the physical problems that Vlahovic has had in recent years and the lack of functionality of his characteristics should also be weighed in Allegri's tactical project, unlike the Belgian. A technicality to further support this market scenario: the sum of the sale is charged in full to the balance sheet immediately, that of the purchase can instead be spread over the medium-long term: Juve would immediately derive a large capital gain from this deal, at least 30-35 million.

A big hand to give oxygen to the budget could come from those who do not fit into Allegri's plans. With Giuntoli's arrival, the strategy on loans has changed: there will be but not before the end of August, where possible we will try to wait for the right offer for the definitive transfer. Dialogues with West Ham continue positively for the transfer of Zakaria: the Bianconeri's request is 25 million, a year and a half ago it cost almost 9 bonuses included (salary of 2 million 800 thousand euros net per season). The other piece that Continassa hopes to sell is McKennie, for which they are asking between 25 and 30 million. In the same way, a rich capital gain could come from the sale of some young players with good prospects: the latest rumors lead to the traces of Cambiaso (probed by Milan and not only) and Soulé (who are particularly popular abroad). So far the offers for Iling have bounced.

pogba knot — A substantial saving could also come from Pogba’s contract, in the sights of Saudi Arabia (pressure expected to increase in the coming weeks) and at the same time the subject of reflection by the Juventus club. Juve and their entourage have been very clear: if they stay in Turin, at the end of the pre-season they will discuss how to recalibrate the seasonal agreement (currently 8 million plus 2 in bonuses) based on the guarantees of his performance. so as to protect the investment and avoid the economic damage suffered in the past season. Hence the idea of ​​protecting himself in any case with a sustainable operation: Kessié’s loan (with redemption right) is convincing because it would only cost 6 and a half million in salary, to be eventually re-calibrated downwards, thanks to the growth decree, in case of permanence in Turin in the following year.