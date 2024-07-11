Thursday, July 11, 2024
Juva | New information about the accident in May: the ATV was traveling at a considerable speed, one is still in the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2024
Juva | New information about the accident in May: the ATV was traveling at a considerable speed, one is still in the hospital
The ATV was tuned to go much faster than allowed.

One The youth seriously injured in the ATV accident in Juva in May are still in hospital, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

ATV derailed at high speed in a bend in a ditch on Sunday, May 19, in Etelä-Savo Juva. The ATV had a 16-year-old driver and two passengers who, like the driver, are underage boys.

None of the passengers were wearing helmets.

The police still haven’t been able to talk to the young man in the hospital.

ATV according to the police, was tuned to go much faster than allowed. The ATV reached a speed of about one hundred kilometers per hour, while its structurally permitted speed is only 40 kilometers per hour.

The police have investigated the case as drunken driving, aggravated endangering traffic safety, aggravated injury, driving a vehicle without a license and a driver’s license violation.

