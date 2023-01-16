Juubajoki | The suspect in the siege has a long criminal history: He told about the change in his lifestyle just months ago

A 45-year-old man is suspected of numerous crimes because of the weekend siege situation in Juupajoki.

Sunday’s According to HS’s information, the siege of Juupajoki was caused by a local 45-year-old man, who has been a familiar sight in various courthouses accused for four decades.

The man has been accused of dozens of crimes since the 1990s, at least in the district courts of Pirkanmaa, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia. The most recent charges were filed last year and the year before.

The man has been convicted of, among other things, crimes of violence, property and narcotics. The man has also been ordered to restrain himself against several people last year.

In connection with a recent court case, a man described at the end of last year that his life situation has changed radically compared to before. At that time, he said that he had stopped using intoxicants and that he had been visiting a substance abuse worker for the whole year.

In addition, he told the court about his new spouse and the work trial. Based on his social media account, he has remarried at the end of last year.

The police will not comment on whether the man was intoxicated at the time of the siege on Sunday.

Police said on Monday morning that the man is suspected, based on the siege situation in Juupajoki on Sunday, of, among other things, aggravated assault, a firearms offense and violently resisting an official.

During the day, the criminal suspicions became more specific. In addition to the previously mentioned crimes, the man is suspected of being guilty of deprivation of liberty, illegal threats, and narcotics crime.

The events in Juupajoki started on Sunday morning at 6:15, when the police received a home alarm mission to a private apartment on Kopsamontie. The situation then developed into a siege, which ended with the arrest of the man in the afternoon.

After the negotiations, the man came out of the house himself.

The man was questioned on Monday. The police are still continuing to interview witnesses and have not yet made a decision on whether the man will be taken into custody later this week.

According to HS information, the man also caused a police operation in October 2021. Then he was negotiated out of the apartment.

In the year In 2017, the man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for numerous crimes.

Among other things, he robbed the police of a patrol car by threatening him with a pistol, threatened to kill a 15-year-old boy and hit a woman in the face with his open palm.