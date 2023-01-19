Juubajoki | The man who caused the siege was imprisoned – Suspected of, among other things, deprivation of liberty

The man is suspected of, among other things, aggravated assault, deprivation of liberty and a drug offence.

Pirkanmaan On Thursday, the district court imprisoned the 45-year-old man who caused the Juupajoki siege on the most probable grounds, on suspicion of several crimes.

According to the arrest decision, he is suspected of committing aggravated assault, drug crime, violently resisting an official, firearms crime, illegal threat and deprivation of liberty last Sunday in Juupajoki.

The events in Juupajoki started on Sunday morning at 6:15, when the police received a home alarm mission to a private apartment on Kopsamontie. The situation led to a siege.

The man finally came out of the house himself after negotiations.

from Juupajok the man was on parole at the time of the siege, whose probationary period ends in October this year.

In 2017, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for numerous crimes. Among other things, he robbed the police of a patrol car by threatening him with a pistol, threatened to kill a 15-year-old boy and hit a woman in the face with his open palm.

The man has previously been convicted of numerous other crimes.