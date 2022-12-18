Jutta Leerdam has also won the fourth 1000 meters in the World Cup. The 23-year-old Jumbo-Visma skater had already won the previous three competitions.

In Calgary she beat Olympic champion Miho Takagi from Japan and American Kimi Goetz with 1:12.53. Leerdam dived under the best time of Kazakhstan Jekatarina Aydova, who had driven 1.13.74. The South Holland woman immediately took a considerable distance from her opponent Isabel Grevelt in the first round and did not let her come any closer. Grevelt finished in 1:14.47 and was tenth.

Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong couldn’t keep up with Takagi’s quick opening. With a strong last round she came back a bit, but with 1.13.61 she stayed behind Leerdam and Takagi, who came to 1.13.19, and finished fourth. Goetz was then just two hundredths of a second faster than Rijpma-De Jong.

Michelle De Jong won a direct duel against teammate Marrit Fledderus. She finished eighth with 1:14.35. Fledderus had to settle for twelfth place with 1:15.04.

Leerdam was especially pleased that her margin with the competition has been so large for weeks. “I have no idea what it is, I can lose my strength,” she said at the NOS . “The base feels good and it goes fast easily. That means I’m good.”

The sprint world champion canceled for the 1500 meters a day earlier and was not completely fit either. “I was really not feeling well yesterday and I also did not expect that I would drive faster than last time,” said Leerdam, who was the best a week earlier with 1.12.82.





