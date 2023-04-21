Top skater Jutta Leerdam (24) spoke for the first time on Friday about her relationship with American YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul (26). Striking: after her short reaction, the athlete let it slip that she was ‘not allowed to say anything about it’.

Leerdam was in Deventer because of the King’s Games, which Willem-Alexander opened there and which attracted all kinds of press. She is used to talking about her unprecedented success on the skating rink, but reporters also asked about her love life.

Jutta, who is also active as an influencer with 4.2 million Instagram followers, recently made international headlines when she confirmed to be with ‘bad boyJack Paul. The two shared a series of photos, together good for more than 1 million likes.

,,I don’t want to say anything about that”, Leerdam starts when she is in front of the camera The Telegraph and RTL Boulevard is asked when she will fly back to America, where Paul lives. “I am mainly focused on the season. I’m just training a lot and a lot at training camp. That’s what I’m busy with, focused.” See also Treasury had no official return on the readjustment, says Valle

When a reporter notices that she is glowing, she says with a laugh: ‘I’m certainly glowing, but I don’t want to say too much about it. It’s going very well.”

Why isn’t it allowed?

In any case, Jutta is “very happy and very happy,” she says. “He’s super sweet to me,” she refers to Jake. ,,That is it. Sorry, but I can’t say anything more about it. ” The management of Leerdam was recently unavailable for a response to the relationship, which was already in the news before the two confirmed it. Read on under the photo

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul. © Instagram Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul



Why shouldn’t Leerdam talk about her own relationship? It may be that she slipped up, but it is obvious that she made arrangements. Jutta may have coordinated with Robbert Rodenburg that she exclusively tells her story in his YouTube talk show Open cardwhere she should be a guest this season. See also Despite Lula, I will not work against my country, says Bolsonaro

Normally an episode appears every Thursday, but not yesterday. Rodenburg apologized to his followers and said that the celebrity in question needs more time to approve the broadcast. It may be Leerdam, because the two have seen each other this week. And Jutta said to the press today: ,,I will come back to it later.”

Otherwise, she may talk about the relationship BS w/ Jake Paul, her friend’s YouTube program. It seems that she was present at the recordings recently. The boxer himself spoke earlier about their romance. “She’s a world champion and I’m amazed at her and her work ethic and what an angel she is,” he said. “She is one of the purest people I have met in my life. She is sincere and changed my perspective.”

Leerdam was previously together with her skating colleague Koen Verweij. The two broke up last summer.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: