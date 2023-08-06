Boxer Jake Paul has dealt with Nate Diaz this morning (Dutch time). Under the watchful eye of his partner Jutta Leerdam, he won the boxing match in Dallas (Texas) by unanimous jury decision. He entered the American Airlines Center on a tank, only to fulfill his promise and defeat the former mixed martial arts star.



The fight went over the full ten rounds, but 26-year-old Paul had no trouble beating UFC veteran Nate Diaz (38). Diaz, who boxed for the first time in a professional match, turned out to be an unaccustomed boxer with a lot of resilience.

Leerdam was cheering in Paul's corner when the jury unanimously voted her partner the winner of the fight. Afterwards, Paul promised again that he would also win against Diaz in mixed martial arts (MMA). His also American opponent seems to want to take up the challenge to take on Paul in his own comfort zone.

The fight has been hyped in recent days, including an escalated press conference in which security guards and friends of Paul and Diaz came to blows. YouTuber Paul knows how to sell this type of fight against some older renowned names from the martial arts world. He has already won seven of his eight matches. Only Tommy Fury was too strong at the end of February.

