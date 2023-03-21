With videoJutta Leerdam reassured her coach Jac Orie of skating team Jumbo-Visma during her holiday in Mexico. The skater posted videos online on Instagram showing that she is diving. Even underwater she makes skating movements. ,,Don’t worry Jac Orie, I’m training”, Leerdam added with a wink.

The 24-year-old from Westland extended her world title in the 1000 meters at the beginning of this month at the World Championship distances in Thialf. In her first season with the Jumbo-Visma team, Leerdam won all 1000 meters in which she participated.

After the end of the skating year, Leerdam went on vacation. Via Miami, where she visited a show by the Boss clothing brand, the skater traveled to Tulum in Mexico. Leerdam keeps her more than 4 million followers informed via Instagram.

“I think the ice has melted,” she writes with a video compilation of her underwater session. “I love to challenge myself and improve my breathing. It almost felt like I could breathe underwater.” See also "Last Generation" starts action in Vienna

Jutta Leerdam.





