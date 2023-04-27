With videoUntil recently, top skater Jutta Leerdam (24) did not think about getting into a relationship with YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. Now she wants to prove to the Netherlands that everyone is completely wrong about his controversial image. Paul knew before their first message that they would end up together.



Leon van Wijk



Apr 27 2023

It was a striking statement by Leerdam, last week. She first talked about her relationship with the American online celebrity at the King’s Games, but cut off: ,,Sorry, I can’t say anything more about it.” Who can’t talk about her own love life?

Someone who has agreed that her boyfriend’s YouTube show will be the scoop. Even Robbert Rodenburg has to let him go first: his talk with Jutta for his talk show Open map may not be online until later, it seems. He is a friend of Jutta, but her Jake has fifteen times as many subscribers (2.4 million) and Leerdam is not only an incredibly successful athlete, but also a smart influencer.

She got to know Paul (26) through Instagram. He and his management sent Jutta a message because he wanted to invite her to his YouTube show BS w/ Jake Paul. Jutta ignored him at first. Above all, he should not get hopes of anything romantic. “When we started following each other, people asked if we were dating. My answer was, ‘Never. Never”, says Leerdam now. See also Prince Andrew loses his military and royal patronage titles

Don’t experience hate

The two taped the show before confirming their relationship and making headlines internationally. But in Jake’s car they could be undisturbed in love. ,,He really isn’t an idiot”, Jutta swoons. “He is just very different when there are cameras around. He’s the sweetest boy ever.” How are we supposed to see that?

“You are actually quite introverted, calm, sweet and authentic, vulnerable. I’ve never seen a man so open emotionally. That’s very masculine, that you can show emotions.”

The characterization couldn’t be further from Paul’s image as a ‘bad boy’ and ‘problem child’: he was accused of sexual abuse and fraud and threw parties during the lockdown. That’s how Jutta saw him too, she confesses. She thought dating him was a ‘risk’. “Because I had never experienced hate [van fans]Leerdam said. It did come: what should national pride Jutta do with such a bad influence, was the tendency.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam. © BS w/ Jake Paul



‘Most convicted person in the world’

See also “Ignorance and bad faith”, says Barroso about the attack on the polls “To all Dutch people: please stop hating Jutta because she is dating me,” Jake calls on his viewers. ,,If they knew you, had one conversation with you, they would think about you completely differently”, Jutta is sure. “I wish I could explain how nice you are. But I can’t even put it into words.”

She’ll try. “You have no ego in love. You really are yourself with me and I can be myself with you. I’ve trusted you since the beginning.” Jake calls himself “the most convicted person in the world” and a victim of bad headlines, but feels he needs such a tough image as a boxer. Outside the ring he is someone who sent Jutta flowers for Valentine’s Day after a week of chatting. “I knew we were going to date,” he says. ,,I swear. I knew our vibes would go ‘boom’ towards the moon.”

And that’s how Jake came out of the ‘friend zone‘, as Jutta calls it: he went from An friend to the friend. “I fought myself out of that,” Jake jokes. “You didn’t want to get to know the skater, or the Jutta from Instagram,” she responds. “You wanted to know my soul.” See also NATO leaders formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the bloc

Never a skater again

The biggest reassurance for the haters comes when the two realize they won’t be seeing each other for a while. ,,I have goals, you have goals, we have busy lives”, says Jutta. ,,I think it’s better for both of us”, adds Jake. “We can focus on what we need to achieve.”

Leerdam was previously together with her skating colleague Koen Verweij. They broke up last summer. Jutta now never wants to date a skating colleague again, she swears. “I wouldn’t recommend it. It’s a small world, you’re together 24/7, I don’t think that’s good for a relationship.”

