Businessman, who declared support for the former president before the 2nd round, said he was disappointed with “these types of people”

Businessman and presenter Roberto Justus, 67, criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to whom he declared support in the 2022 elections, for leaving Brazil for the United States and not passing the sash to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“He [Bolsonaro] had 58 million votes to be a major opposition. What did they do? All wrong. He left Brazil, he didn’t deliver the banner, he was a coward, he didn’t come back until now, he didn’t speak to anyone, there was an awkward silence for a period. When he spoke, it was a disappointment. So I’m disappointed with these types of people. I no longer want a president who takes that kind of attitude.”declared Justus in interview to the Pânico program, Young panon Monday (27.Feb.2023).

Justus also said that he cannot support the country and that it is necessary to understand that the election is over. He spoke of what he would do if he were the defeated president: “I would have called [um pronunciamento em] national television network, that he was still president, and say ‘the election is over’, to calm the mood, right. ‘Guys, we lost the election, I’m sad that the left is back, I was very disappointed, I’m devastated, I’m going to take 1 month off, but get ready for the biggest democratic opposition this country has ever seen’”.