Over time it has emerged around the pull of BOW A febrile, exhausting week, full of cultural and artistic events, both private and institutional, that configures the most tight agenda without a doubt of our season, and in which, no matter how much we … Let’s strive, the days do not give to see everything, attend all inaugurations, presentations, round tables, to speak, meet or celebrate with everyone.

Before the other fair initiatives arising from the commercial, media and social heat of the Great Dean it is necessary because some planning, being organized and carrying their respective programs at least leafed by, dedicating to each space a few hours proportional according to the interest they raise us, if they achieve it, among so much offer.

Let’s take care of us here Justmadone of the longest -in this edition he turns sixteen -, although today he does not reach the heights achieved at other times of his career, accusing some indefinition both in the profile he offers and in the objectives he pursues. To a large extent, it is the result of the continuous changes of direction suffered throughout its history, because the adjustment of the course of this type of events is usually slow, but achieving a stable and credibility image much more.

Empty striking

And although someone solvent like Óscar García García It assumes for the third consecutive year its artistic direction, the truth is that, for example, the usual awards associated with large collectors, institutions of relevance or sponsoring brands have disappeared almost completely, but above all that the participation of galleries of weight of the national or international sector is practically non -existent. Such a vacuum, in a commercial sector where the prestige and referential value play such accused roles, supposes the main handicap of this fair, from where they have chosen to make their need virtue, stating that “after establishing themselves as the discovery fair [sic] And a space for learning, returns in this firm edition in its commitment to promote new gallery projects ».

A commitment to the emergence perhaps more forced than desired, and that, together with other factors, contributes to the fact that this area of ​​growth that had so often foreseen this fair, seduce and pick up the group of galleries that did not get into an arc, seem today to the past of the past.

The Bazas

The comfort of the visit, in the central Palace of Neptune in Madrid, would be among its great buzas. On the general program and the ‘Solo Project’, the truth is that there is not much to comment. The figures are not very exciting, but they speak of an affordable fair, with forty participating galleries, which come from eleven countries (almost in their entirety peripheral to the large nuclei of the world artistic trade), and where, despite the commented spirits, great surprises cannot be expected.

To highlight the program Just Latamwhich emphasizes that vocation to build bridges with Latin American art so many times used from our sector, gradually seeing the fruits. It is not an original initiative, it is true, because arc and our reference museums have already pointed it decades ago, but it has its logic and a fertile tour still to cover. The Buenos Aires María Lightowlerfor the second consecutive year, he is responsible as curator of this small section that brings together eight galleries, also establishing a link with House of Americawhere Justmad expands his activity through talks, ‘performances’ and an exhibition at its headquarters in the Linares Palace of Madrid, neighbor Alcalá Calle, from Neptune, where the fair is celebrated.

Some details.

Above, canvases by Fernando Martín Godoy in Olga Julian Projects; Below to the left, sculptures by Marcos Covelo (Modus Operandi); And, on the right, Óscar García, artistic director

ABC



Integrated in the program, collaboration with the Nadine Foundationwhich is specified in a Ronaldy Navarro-CaudalesCuban artist who currently resides in New York, whose work is characterized by a critical tone towards contemporary culture, the celebration of its Afro -Cuban roots and its multicultural inheritance.

The organization emphasizes the novelty that supposes Just residencean artistic residence in Segovia where four artists selected among the participants of this edition will develop work having the environment, sustainability and local traditions in the rural world as a axis.

This way as a trait of identity is strengthened, which in previous editions had pointed out through different collaborations with Genalguacil, Aviles OA Ras de Terrain Extremadura, among other enclaves. Those selected from this first edition, which already presents their own name, have been Rafael Blanco, Valeria Real, Raquel Coba and Yulia Bas. The ‘archive’ product of his work in these residences will be exhibited during the fair, returning after the closure to Segovia to be exposed in a space still to be defined, “in order to amplify its impact on the local community” [sic].

Justmad 2025 XVI Edition. Neptune Palace Gallery. Madrid. C/ Cervantes, 42. Director: Óscar García. From March 6 to 9.

Finally, there is no fair that boasts that it does not have its program dedicated to collecting, and, in this sense, in the face of this edition, Just the Club is launched, which organizes guided visits to studies of artists and different collections, as well as interactive workshops, conferences, advice and the launch of a collection of a numbered serial work, exclusive for the partners.