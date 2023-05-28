The French Justine Triet (Fécamp, 44 years old) has become this Saturday the third woman in history to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival for the drama Anatomy of a fall which dissects a marital relationship through the trial of the wife after a fatal fall of the husband. Their son and the family dog ​​are the other two pieces of this affective puzzle. Before Triet, Julia Ducournau achieved it in 2021 with the controversy titane. Jane Campion was the first to reach the award, for The piano, in 1993, although on that occasion it was shared.

the area of ​​interest, by the British Jonathan Glazer, which narrates the daily life of a Nazi commander and his family in the Auschwitz camp, has won the Grand Jury Prize, despite having been one of the best received titles from critics the day it was released. was presented. It happened just the day of the death of Martin Amis, author of the novel on which he has based himself with great liberties. And a romantic drama set in the 19th century starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel with the kitchen as a backdrop, The Passion of Dodin Bouffant (The pot-au-feu), has served the Vietnamese Tran Anh Hung to win the award for best director.

The minimalist romantic comedy Fallen Leaves, a tribute to the cinema of Charles Chaplin updated with the echoes of the Russian invasion in Ukraine as a soundtrack, directed by the Finn Aki Kaurismäki, has won the Jury Prize. And the script by Yûji Sakamoto for the Monster from the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda, a teen drama about dysfunctional families, bullying and a friendship between two boys structured through the same story from three points of view.

Jonathan Glazer poses with the Cannes Grand Jury Prize for ‘The Zone of Interest’, his adaptation of the novel by the recently deceased Martin Amis. ERIC GAILLARD (Reuters)

Veteran Japanese actor Kōji Yakusho has won the award for best male performance for his portrayal in perfect days, by Wim Wenders, of a simple man, a Tokyo toilet cleaner with a perfectly structured life full of artistic incentives. While the Turkish Merve Dizdar has achieved it in the female category with her participation in dried herbsthe drama by the prestigious Ottoman filmmaker Nury Bilge Ceylan, a regular contender for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

The short film Aunque es de noche, by Guillermo García López, competed at the festival with a story of friendship between kids in the Madrid neighborhood of La Cañada Real, the largest irregular settlement in Europe, but the prize in its category went to animated short film 27a Franco-Hungarian co-production by Flóra Anna Buda, while the Icelandic short far has obtained a special mention from the jury.

Grand Jury Prize: the area of ​​interestby Jonathan Glazer.

Jury Prize: Kuolleet Lehdet, by Aki Kaurismäki.

best direction: Tran Anh Hung, by The Passion of Dodin Bouffant.

Best actress: Merve Dizdar, by dried herbs.

best Actor: Koji Yakusho, by Perfect Days.

Best screenplay: Yuji Sakamoto, by Monster.

golden chamber: Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shellby Thien An Pham.

International Critics Award: the area of ​​interestby Jonathan Glazer.

