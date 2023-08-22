Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday accused Facebook of putting making money ahead of the safety of the Canadian people. Trudeau believes that Facebook, which has been blocking news reports in Canada since early August due to a new law for tech giants, should continue to allow articles about the large-scale wildfires on the platform. That write international news agencies. “Right now, in an emergency situation where up-to-date local information is more important than ever, Facebook is putting business profit above people’s safety,” Trudeau said.

The new law, which was approved in June but will not be introduced until the end of this year, specifically means that social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, but also search engine Google, must pay news organizations for the links to articles they post. The hope was that the tech companies would then negotiate with the news organizations about the distribution of advertising revenues, and that the news media would actually transfer a portion of those revenues. But Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, among others, has been blocking all news items from local, national and international news organizations for several weeks now.

After Trudeau’s criticism, the company says it will stand its ground. Meta emphasizes that people in Canada can continue to use Facebook and Instagram “to stay in touch with their surroundings” and to read information from government agencies. That reaction sparked outrage from David Eby, the prime minister of wildfire-hit British Columbia. He finds it “amazing that at this stage of the crisis, Facebook and Instagram are not saying, ‘We’re trying to make a point with the federal government, but it’s more important that people are safe’.” He added that many people in British Columbia rely heavily on news outlets that normally use Facebook to post links to articles for information about the fires.