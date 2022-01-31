Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last November. BLAIR GABLE (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on Monday that he has contracted covid-19, as indicated by a positive result in a test carried out this morning, but assured that he is well and will continue to work remotely “following public health regulations.” ”. Trudeau reported the positive result through his Twitter account and asked Canadians to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose against covid-19.

Trudeau’s positive, which has the full schedule of the vaccine, comes as thousands of people have been demonstrating in the Canadian capital since the weekend to protest against the policies and measures adopted in Canada to contain the pandemic. The presence of radical elements of the anti-vaccine movement and other extremist groups has caused Trudeau and his family to have been moved from their official residence to an undisclosed secure location in Ottawa.

Last Thursday, the Canadian prime minister said that he was beginning a five-day quarantine, following the rules established by the health authorities, after having been in close contact with a person affected by the disease. A day later, on Friday, Trudeau himself revealed in an interview that one of his three children had contracted covid-19, which had forced him to confine himself. Trudeau is the third member of his family to contract the disease. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Canadian politician’s wife, Sophie Grégoire, fell ill with covid-19 and recovered normally.

