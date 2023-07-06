From Kansas to Melbourne, from Tokyo to Dublin, passing through Buenos Aires, Singapore and also Madrid. Throughout the world, Taylor Swift’s global tour has become the topic of conversation for millions of people and getting tickets, the life goal of many this summer. The American singer is presenting in stadiums and soccer fields not only her latest album, midnights, but rather a fine distillate of the ten albums —of which she has sold more than 110 million copies worldwide— and the more than 200 songs she has published, most of them written or co-written by herself. she does it in The Eras Tour, a tour that is taking her all over the United States in a first stage of 53 shows which will close on August 9 in Los Angeles (where it already has five concerts scheduled and where it would not be unusual for there to be one more), and which will continue on its world stage on August 24 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City. In the Mexican capital he already has four recitals with almost all the tickets sold out of a total of 78 that he will give for the rest of the world. All? No. Surprisingly, Canada has been left out of the tour. Something that, for its citizens, is almost an affront. An issue that has also reached its rulers.

Singapore will host six appointments. Stockholm three. Germany, seven, in three cities (in Munich, Hamburg and even in Gelsenkirchen, near Dortmund). London’s Wembley Stadium will be filled up to six times with their melodies. But Canada is outside of the nearly 80 dates Swift has included in her world tour. She hasn’t entered the package of the United States, whose journey began last March in Glendale, Arizona (which came to change its name for a few hours in honor of the singer), and which covers 53 concerts. Hence the complaints of Canadians, who have come to express themselves in the voice of Justin Trudeau, their prime minister. On Wednesday, July 5, the Pennsylvania singer announced that she was adding another 14 dates to her world tour of more than 20 countries… but again Canada was left out of it. And Trudeau has reacted by asking the artist to please include them in her tour.

Trudeau, 51 and father of three teenage children, is up to date on the music scene and, as a good swiftie (as the singer’s fans are known), has addressed the singer via Twitter and using lyrics from several of her songs: Antihero, I Know Places and Cruel Summer. “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon“(“It’s me, hello. I know some places in Canada where they would love you to go. Do not make this another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon”), read the message from the prime minister, which was in turn a response to the announcement of Swift to expand her tour, saying she couldn’t “contain my joy at adding 14 more dates to The Eras Tour”, and that the band Paramore was going to accompany her “throughout the UK and Europe next summer”.

It’s been weeks since the local media they complain bitterly that Swift has ignored them. The singer’s tour sells out tickets wherever she goes (at an average price of about 230 euros for each one); some tickets that are purchased through Ticketmaster, a website that became saturated with this sale during the first days and that even reached the US Congress, where the platform was accused of monopoly.

But it is also that the 33-year-old artist collects about 12 million euros for each concert night; from March until the end of June, according to the magazine pollstarit is calculated that The Eras Tour has raised 300 million dollars (more than 275 million euros) and that the total of the world tour —which for the moment will last 17 months, until August 2024— could reach 1,300 million dollars (about 1,191 million euros). . Something that would make her one of the richest artists on the planet.

In addition, the deployment of media and attendees for her concerts is such that Swift leaves a significant sum of money in each city she steps on. Something that has finished angering Canadians, who are excluded from the global pie. The annoyance is such that, at the end of June, a member of the Conservative wing named Matt Jeneroux announced his intention to file a formal complaint with the Canadian House of Commons.

In a letter that he posted on his Instagram profile and that was collected by the media ET Canada, Jeneroux assured that “Swift neglects Canada.” “Not only is it leaving Canadian fans without the chance to see her tour, it’s also depriving Canada of the economic opportunities it brings. It is estimated that her concerts can generate 4,600 million dollars [3.160 millones de euros] for local economies. Fans don’t just go to their concerts, they spend money at local businesses like hotels, restaurants, and shops. This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action. [swift es rápido, ligero, veloz, en inglés] to address what can only be a gross oversight.”

She hasn’t done concerts in Canada since her album tour Reputation, in 2018. In fact, in Toronto the singer Bryan Adams took the stage. music magazine bill board He has asked his representatives what are the reasons why, in more than 130 concerts, Canada has not been able to get hold of any. For now, there is no answer.