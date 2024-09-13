As expected, it was confirmed. This Friday, Justin Timberlake, 43, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. The singer and former leader of the band N’Sync was arrested on June 18 by a local police officer in Sag Harbor, a luxurious town in the east of New York, for driving under the influence of alcohol and, although he has tried to deny it in different court appearances, he has finally accepted his guilt.

At the hearing, which lasted just 45 minutes, Judge Carl Irace determined that Timberlake must complete 25 hours of community service for one year, as well as pay a $500 fine. In addition, his driver’s license will remain suspended for 90 days. The sentence is more exemplary than real, since the artist could face up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The judge thanked the musician for his words and for being honest in his statement. Timberlake has confessed that he did indeed consume alcoholic beverages that night, but also that since then he has had time to reflect on his actions and realize that he was not “up to” his “personal standards,” as reported by the website. TMZwho has followed the testimony minute by minute. He has stated that he is grateful for this “opportunity to learn” and believes that he was wrong and that he should have made a more careful decision, because what he did is not part of his values. Judge Irace has asked him how the court can know that what happened will not happen again and he has stated: “The most honest thing I can say is that I will never be here again,” and then joked that he was referring to the court, not to the city of Sag Harbor, which he loves.

A couple of days ago, the American press claimed that sources familiar with the case assumed that the former Disney child would accept the sentence, despite the fact that both he and his lawyer denied any crime. Timberlake denied it when he was arrested, as did his legal representative at a hearing held on August 2, in which he appeared virtually. There, the judge in the case, Carl Irace, already imposed the fine of the loss of his driver’s license, issued by the State of New York, a penalty that usually lasts about six months.

Justin Timberlake arrives at court in Sag Harbor, New York on September 13, 2024. Pamela Smith (AP)

This Friday, September 13, was the first time that the artist was seen in person at the court, since he participated in the hearing at the beginning of August via video conference from Antwerp (Belgium), where his world tour was stopping. He arrived at the Sag Harbor court at around 11:30 in the morning (Eastern US time, 17:30 Spanish peninsular time) amidst a commotion of photographers and journalists who were waiting for him at the entrance of the small court in the coastal town, with barely 3,000 inhabitants. Wearing a grey t-shirt and cardigan, orange glasses and a serious expression, he drove the few meters that separated his car from the door of the local court surrounded by three imposing bodyguards and without answering the reporters who asked him for a message for his fans. He left calmly, around an hour and a quarter later.

Until now, the singer’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., repeatedly claimed that it was all a mistake and that his client was innocent. He already tried to get the charges dismissed at a first hearing on July 26, something he failed to do. He has become so insistent and has spoken so much to the media that Judge Irace called on him to be “more careful with his comments,” and warned him that his words “seem like an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.” He even threatened the lawyer with forcing him to remain silent.

Justin Timberlake after being arrested, pictured at the Sag Harbor Police Department in New York on June 18, 2024. Handout (Sag Harbor Police Department via)

It was the night of June 17 when Timberlake met some friends for dinner at a hotel restaurant in Sag Harbor, located in the Hamptons area, one of the most exclusive in the Eastern United States. There, already in the early hours of the 18th, he left the hotel and got into his car. A local police officer saw how a luxurious BMW 2025 ran a stop sign and “failed to stay in its lane,” according to the police report, and when he approached he saw that it was Timberlake, whom, moreover, he did not recognize, not only by looking at his face but not even by his name. In fact, the whole situation became a viral internet meme, since in the conversation between the artist and his agent, Timberlake told him: “This is going to ruin the tour,” to which the police officer replied “What tour?”, and he exclaimed indignantly: “The world tour!”

The musician refused to take a breathalyzer test, as confirmed by his lawyer, and spent the night of June 18 in jail. His police mugshot was quickly made public and, as has happened with so many other famous faces, it went around the world.