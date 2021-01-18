The rumors ended. Singer Justin Timberlake confirmed the birth of his second child with actress Jessica Biel after several months of uncertainty from his fans.

It was during a virtual interview for the program The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the 29-year-old artist mentioned, for the first time, the name of his little heir.

“His name is Phineas. It’s amazing and so cute. Nobody sleeps. But we are excited and we couldn’t be happier. Very grateful, “said Justin Timberlake about his baby, who is already 6 months old.

He said that Phineas’ older brother, Silas, 5 years old, has welcomed him with open arms to the family. “Silas is super excited, he’s really enjoying this moment,” he added.

The couple kept the birth of their second child a secret; However, in late September 2020, speculation began about the baby’s arrival.

The singer Lance Bass, former partner of Timberlake In the pop band N Sync, he assured that the singer and actress became parents again. “The baby is precious, of course, it belongs to Justin and Jessica,” the musician said in an interview with Katie Krause during The Daily Popcast.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel They began a romantic relationship in January 2007. They then got married in 2012. They had their first child, Silas, in 2015.

