Justin Timberlake published a letter on his Instagram account in which he apologizes, for the first time in public, to Britney Spears, his ex-girlfriend, and Janet Jackson, a colleague with whom he starred in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004, for the macho and misogynistic treatment he had with them in the past .

“I deeply regret the times in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, when I spoke out of turn or did not stand up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and I benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism “Wrote the singer

Justin Timberlake’s Instagram post apologizing to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears. Photo: Instagram capture Justin Timberlake

The American actor and singer was harshly criticized on social networks for his macho behavior with both stars. Timberlake revealed the breasts of Janet jackson during the show of Super bowl from 2014, which directly affected the artist’s career.

He also had misogynistic behaviors with Britney Spears, with whom he had a relationship for more than 20 years. The interpreter took control of the speech from his break with Spears and took advantage of it to boost his career.

“I want to specifically apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” said Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake’s apologies come after the documentary’s premiere Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on the guardianship she has been in since 2008, but addresses more broadly the sexist way in which the media and others have treated her throughout her career.

The production shows how the singer embarrassed Spears in interviews and in his own music videos. As she suffered public scrutiny and her career sank, his grew exponentially.